Mary C. Scolaro, nee Lohman, of Westchester, age 101. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J.; loving mother of Jim (Diane), Rick and the late Peggy; proud grandmother of Jeffrey (Nicole), Laura (Jason) Friesema and Gregory (Alexandra); great-grandmother of Sophia, Karina, Francesca, Ava and Gianna; dear sister of Monica and the late Betty, Marge, Sr. Jeanice "Gertrude", Gerry, Bernard, Urban and Jeanice. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. proceeding to Divine Infant Church for 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019