|
|
age 86. Beloved wife of Donald O. Smith for 67 years. Loving mother of Donald C. (Ileane) Smith, Deborah (Thomas J.) McConville and Sharon (Robert J.) Stec. Cherished grandmother of Donald A. Smith (Marylin Winkle), Krystal Anne (Daniel "Spanky") Rettich, Robert W. (Kelli) Stec, Thomas D. McConville, Sara (Berek) Outlaw, Megan McConville (David Ferguson) and great grandmother of Abraham, Willow and Penelope Rettich. Dear aunt, sister- in- law and friend to many. Visitation Friday 6-9 pm. Funeral Saturday 8:45am from the Maher Funeral Home 17101 S. 71st Ave Tinley Park to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church for Mass at 9:30am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her honor to the Epilepsy Foundation or the would be appreciated. To view and sign the guest book please visit MAHERFUNERALSERVICES.COM. (708) 781-9212.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019