Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
8:45 AM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Smith


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Smith Obituary
age 86. Beloved wife of Donald O. Smith for 67 years. Loving mother of Donald C. (Ileane) Smith, Deborah (Thomas J.) McConville and Sharon (Robert J.) Stec. Cherished grandmother of Donald A. Smith (Marylin Winkle), Krystal Anne (Daniel "Spanky") Rettich, Robert W. (Kelli) Stec, Thomas D. McConville, Sara (Berek) Outlaw, Megan McConville (David Ferguson) and great grandmother of Abraham, Willow and Penelope Rettich. Dear aunt, sister- in- law and friend to many. Visitation Friday 6-9 pm. Funeral Saturday 8:45am from the Maher Funeral Home 17101 S. 71st Ave Tinley Park to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church for Mass at 9:30am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her honor to the Epilepsy Foundation or the would be appreciated. To view and sign the guest book please visit MAHERFUNERALSERVICES.COM. (708) 781-9212.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now