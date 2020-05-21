Mary Carbonara (nee Mitola), age 88, at rest on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Marcello "Mike" Carbonara. Loving mother of Joann (Thomas Sr.) Kaiser. Cherished Nonna of Tommy, Andrew and John Michael. Loving Sister of the late Lucia Indelicato. Due to the Covid19 outbreak all services are private, and the entombment will be at All Saints Mausoleum in Des Plaines, IL. Anyone who wishes to drive in the funeral procession to All Saints Cemetery is welcome to gather at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Please understand that you will not be allowed to exit your car at the funeral home or the cemetery. For more Information call (708)456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 21, 2020.