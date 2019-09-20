|
Mary Pat Casper (nee Bolin), 68, of Niles, September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Terry; loving mother of Michael (Joy); proud Grandmother of Connor, Liam, Makayla and Molly Casper; sister of Joe (Pat) Bolin, Colleen (Joe) Rothing, Jim (Geri) Bolin and Eileen (Dan) Murphy; sister in law to Sue (John) Spina and Rob (Teri) Casper; aunt to many nieces and nephews; dear daughter of the late Joe and Colletta Bolin; dear daughter in law of the late John (Felicia) Casper. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. John Brebeuf Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
