|
|
Mary Catherine Burtner (nee Nordstrom), age 76, at rest August 28, 2019; Beloved wife of the late William Burtner; Loving daughter of the late Godfrey "Dewey" and Helen "Pat" Nordstrom; Dear sister of John (Barbara) Nordstrom and Patricia (Gerrit) Plantinga; Cherished aunt of Melissa (Mark) Jersek, Stephan (Camilla) Nordstrom and Matthew (Mariah) Nordstrom; Fond great-aunt of Baileigh and Hennessey Nordstrom, Jax and Finn Allen, Cole and Jorja Jersek, Aiden and Ella Nordstrom; Mary traveled the world while working for United Airlines and proudly retired after 41 years of service. Mary was a member of the Midlothian VFW Ladies Auxiliary and leaves behind many treasured friends; Visitation Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, September 5, 2019 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Queen of Martyrs Church, 103rd St. & Central Park Ave, Evergreen Park. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Midlothian VFW Post # 2580. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019