Age 98, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on May 29, 1921 in Bradford, IL, the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Nellie (nee Code) Mowbray. She was an active parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, serving on many committees and boards, an active member of the Mother's Club at Joliet Catholic High School, the Visitation and Aid Society, the DAR-Joliet Chapter, and was a volunteer for the Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Thomas Francis (Judy, nee Athy) Comfort of Chicago and Robert John (Joan, nee Callaghan) Comfort of La Grange; loving grandmother of four, Peter Francis, John Callaghan, Julie Kathleen and Caroline Therese Comfort; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Comfort; her daughter, Mary Julia; parents; and brothers, Thomas Joseph and John Code Mowbray.
Visitation for Mary Catherine Comfort will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Avenue, Joliet, IL. Private Internment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Streator, IL. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 14, 2019