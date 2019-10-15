|
|
Visitation for Mary Catherine Comfort will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Avenue, Joliet, IL. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Private Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Streator, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019