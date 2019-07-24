|
|
Mary Catherine Herlihy, nee Regan passed while surrounded by loving family on July 21, 2019, at age 83. Mary dedicated her life to nursing and caring for those in need. She leaves behind a legacy of strong will, strength and courage. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael J Herlihy Jr; devoted mother of Tim (Kim), Mike (Tracy) and Dan (Kelly); proud grandmother of Lauren, Michael, Danny, Breanna, Emily and Jadyn; loving sister of Rita, Jim and the late John; dear sister-in-law of Joyce, Chuck and the late Judy, Mike, Don and Pat; and cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Friday 9 a.m. from the Kurtz Goodale Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL to St Christopher Church, 4130 147th St, Midlothian, IL, 10 a.m. mass. Interment at Holy Sepulchre. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com 815-806-2225.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 24 to July 25, 2019