Mary Catherine "Mary Kay" Kennedy (nee Shanahan) of Chicago, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 at the age of 84. Loving mother of Sheila (Randy) Hansen, Mary (Peter) Schlafly, Jim (Rachel) Flanagan, Ned (Kristen) Flanagan; dear stepmother of Kathleen Kennedy, Carol (John) Heidmann, Robert (Peggy) Kennedy, David (Sue) Kennedy, Mary (Charlie) McManigal, Jane (Pat) Joy, Jody (Dan) Davis, Suzanne Donnelly and James Donnelly; beloved "Grams" and "KK" to thirty-three and great-grandmother to thirteen; fond younger sister of James (Karen) Shanahan; cherished aunt, cousin and friend to many. Preceded in death by her husbands, Leo Flanagan, James Donnelly and William Kennedy; and her brother Edmond (Beth) Shanahan. She was a 1952 graduate of Trinity High School, a 1956 graduate of Rosary College and a highly regarded elementary school teacher in Northbrook. Mary Kay shared love, thoughtfulness, honesty, compassion and humor with all lucky enough to know her. Visitation Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at Old St. Pat's Church, 700 W. Adams St., Chicago, IL followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 or North Lawndale Kinship Initiative c/o Old St. Pat's, 703 W. Monroe, Chicago, IL 60661. For further information please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019