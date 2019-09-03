Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Old St. Pat's Church
700 W. Adams St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Old St. Pat's Church
700 W. Adams St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Catherine Kennedy Obituary
Mary Catherine "Mary Kay" Kennedy (nee Shanahan) of Chicago, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 at the age of 84. Loving mother of Sheila (Randy) Hansen, Mary (Peter) Schlafly, Jim (Rachel) Flanagan, Ned (Kristen) Flanagan; dear stepmother of Kathleen Kennedy, Carol (John) Heidmann, Robert (Peggy) Kennedy, David (Sue) Kennedy, Mary (Charlie) McManigal, Jane (Pat) Joy, Jody (Dan) Davis, Suzanne Donnelly and James Donnelly; beloved "Grams" and "KK" to thirty-three and great-grandmother to thirteen; fond younger sister of James (Karen) Shanahan; cherished aunt, cousin and friend to many. Preceded in death by her husbands, Leo Flanagan, James Donnelly and William Kennedy; and her brother Edmond (Beth) Shanahan. She was a 1952 graduate of Trinity High School, a 1956 graduate of Rosary College and a highly regarded elementary school teacher in Northbrook. Mary Kay shared love, thoughtfulness, honesty, compassion and humor with all lucky enough to know her. Visitation Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at Old St. Pat's Church, 700 W. Adams St., Chicago, IL followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 or North Lawndale Kinship Initiative c/o Old St. Pat's, 703 W. Monroe, Chicago, IL 60661. For further information please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now