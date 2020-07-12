1/
Mary Catherine McKenna
Mary Catherine McKenna nee McAndrew, age 86 beloved wife of the the late Donald F., loving mother of Dennis(Mercedes)McKenna,Maureen(John)Healy, Kevin(Cindy)McKenna, Eileen (Paul) Knuerr, Martin (Kristine), Patrick (Mary) and the late Kathleen McKenna, devoted grandma of Pattrick and Donald McKenna, Mary Mauer, Tracey Cella, Meghan Healy, Joseph Knuerr, Liam, Madeline, Jane, Julia, Margaret, Cate, Teddy and Emmett McKenna, great-grandmother of Teagan McKenna and Wyatt and Cece Cella. Mass of Christian burial for family was held Friday, July 10 at St. Gertrude Church, interment followed at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in Mary's name to Misericordia 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, Il 60660 appreciated, arrangements by John E. Maloney Funeral Home.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Gertrude Church
Funeral services provided by
John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
July 11, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, your mom was always such a nice lady. Sending love, strength and prayers to get you through this difficult time. May her memory be a blessing. Love, Rori
Rori Narter (Dan and Matt Kainz mom)
Friend
July 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kevin P Healy
July 10, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mrs. McKenna and all her family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
