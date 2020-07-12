Mary Catherine McKenna nee McAndrew, age 86 beloved wife of the the late Donald F., loving mother of Dennis(Mercedes)McKenna,Maureen(John)Healy, Kevin(Cindy)McKenna, Eileen (Paul) Knuerr, Martin (Kristine), Patrick (Mary) and the late Kathleen McKenna, devoted grandma of Pattrick and Donald McKenna, Mary Mauer, Tracey Cella, Meghan Healy, Joseph Knuerr, Liam, Madeline, Jane, Julia, Margaret, Cate, Teddy and Emmett McKenna, great-grandmother of Teagan McKenna and Wyatt and Cece Cella. Mass of Christian burial for family was held Friday, July 10 at St. Gertrude Church, interment followed at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in Mary's name to Misericordia 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, Il 60660 appreciated, arrangements by John E. Maloney Funeral Home.