Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
(813) 968-2231
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
15520 North Boulevard
Tampa, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Morrissey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine Morrissey


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Catherine Morrissey Obituary
Morrissey, Mary Catherine (nee Bourke), August 13, 1932 – July 19, 2019. Loving wife of the late Donald, and mother to eight children,Karen Cavanagh (John); Donald Morrissey (Cindy); Matthew Morrissey; Thomas Morrissey; MaryBeth O'Donnell (Robert);Francis Morrissey;Stacy Kratz (Paul);and Maureen Walsh (John).She is preceded in death by her dear sisters, twin Patricia and youngest, Mary Rita; and her precious grandsons Sean and Emmett Morrissey.She is survived by her loving children, 21 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.Visitation will be held Friday, July 26 from 5 pm to 8pm at the Blount and Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood, 3207 West Bearss, Tampa, Florida, 33618.Funeral Mass Saturday, July 27 at 10am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 15520 North Boulevard, Tampa, Florida.Donations in Mary's name can be made to the St. Mary Council of the Saint Vincent De Paul Society, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 15520 North Boulevard, Tampa, Florida, 33613.Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam-May her soul be on God's right hand.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now