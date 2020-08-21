Mary Catherine O'Rourke, age 58, formerly of LaGrange, Illinois. Beloved sister of Richard (Mary Ellen), Robert (Christine), Thomas (Kristin), and John O'Rourke. Loving aunt of Amanda O'Rourke, Colleen Rehfeld (Brad), Brian O'Rourke (April), Nancy Wakeman (William), Kathleen DaRin (Trevor), Collin O'Rourke (Christine), Kyle O'Rourke (Catherine), Makayla Burmeister, and Mason Burmeister. Dear great-aunt of thirteen. Visitation on Sunday, Aug. 23rd 2-6 p.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Mass on Monday, Aug 24th 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 445 Prairie Ave, Downers Grove. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. Mary loved her family, truly treasured her lifelong friends, and was a proud aunt who loved to see and hear about her many nieces and nephews. She was gregarious, confident, a huge sports fan (Go Sox and Alabama Rolling Tide), and very much loved her dogs over the years. Even with four brothers, she was known to be the best athlete in the family. Mary is remembered as a kind and fun-loving person who loved her work, her friends in Alabama, and was, well, just fun to be around. Appropriate social distancing and facial coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society
or ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) would be appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500 or hjfunerals.com