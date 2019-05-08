(nee Warren)--Beloved wife of the late James Olson; loving mother of the late James Jr., Patricia (Steve Larson), Jean, Peggy (Tim) Rose, and Eileen (Patrick) Crosson; cherished grandmother of Matt, Chris (Claudia), Theresa, Shannon, Tom, Kelly, Emma, Brendan and Sean; proud great-grandmother of Vincent and Gabriella; devoted daughter of the late Ellen (nee Powers) and the late William Warren; dear sister to the late James, the late William, the late Jeannette (Ed) Lee, and the late Ray (Mary) Warren; caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Thursday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Paul of the Cross Church located at 320 S. Washington Ave. in Park Ridge for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to help Charlene Olson's (Mary's niece) husband Tim Mulloy receive one of three prothestics needed due to RSD (reflex sympathetic dystrophy). You can read his journey on https://timmulloy.info/ or on go fund me Tim Mulloy New River, Az. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary