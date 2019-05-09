Mary Catherine Traficano (nee Baietto) daughter of the late Madaline (nee Riva) and Anthonio Baietto. Preceded in death by her husband Bernard Traficano and son Thomas, and brothers John and Albino Baietto. Beloved and cherished mother entered into eternal life on May 4, 2019. Mary is survived by her children Sindy (Michael) Auld of Bellingham, WA; Jack (Margaret Flanagan) Traficano, Cathy (Paul) Lilek, Patti (Tom) Kintonis of Las Vegas, NV; Dina (John) Dempsey of Munster, IN; her loving grandchildren Megan (Erik Faust), Christopher, Daniel, Elizabeth, Blair, Mary Kate, Casey, Shannon, Brett, Jonathan, Jack, Kelly and Jason; her great-grandchildren Olivia Mary and Charles Erik and several nieces and nephews. Mary lost her late husband in 1968 and never remarried. She raised her six children with faith, kindness and unconditional love. Mary was a very spiritual woman who had a deep faith in the Lord and instilled that faith in her children. She enjoyed to shop, to travel, and to watch cowboy movies. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children especially her grandchildren. Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She is deeply loved and will be missed by her friends, family and all who knew her. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2019. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. followed by 10:00 a.m. mass at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in South Holland, IL. Inurnment St. Mary Cemetery – Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Riley Hospice House – Munster, IN. Arrangements entrusted to Smits Funeral Home – South Holland, IL. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary