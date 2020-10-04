Mary Catherine White, 82, of Seattle and Chicago. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Catherine White, dear sister of Rosella (John) Walsh and the late Thomas and Michael (Kathleen) White, Virginia (Joseph) Moore, fond niece of Teresa McFadden. Mary was a fun loving and generous aunt to many nieces and nephews. Although Mary lived in Seattle for over 50 years, her heart was in Chicago, which she visited frequently. Services have been held in Seattle. Private Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.