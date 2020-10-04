1/
Mary Catherine White
1938 - 2020
Mary Catherine White, 82, of Seattle and Chicago. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Catherine White, dear sister of Rosella (John) Walsh and the late Thomas and Michael (Kathleen) White, Virginia (Joseph) Moore, fond niece of Teresa McFadden. Mary was a fun loving and generous aunt to many nieces and nephews. Although Mary lived in Seattle for over 50 years, her heart was in Chicago, which she visited frequently. Services have been held in Seattle. Private Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
HOFFNER FISHER & HARVEY FH
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Memories & Condolences

September 22, 2020
Mary was a wonderful neighbor in our downtown Seattle condo building. She was very friendly and caring - thoughtful about remembering birthdays and other special days. She loved the community social gatherings. We miss her. She was a joy to have as a friend.
Lois Austin
Neighbor
September 21, 2020
My husband and I met Mary when we moved into the Grandview Condominiums in downtown Seattle and she was always friendly and welcoming. She remembered our names and was always ready with a compliment. My husband fondly remembers her giving him encouragement while he was president of the board, usually a thankless job. She was great company and had the best stories to tell. We had dinner at Vito's, an old school Italian restaurant that was resurrected in Seattle, and she recalled some juicy Chicago adventures from her youth. We miss her spunk.
Kortney Saupe
Friend
September 21, 2020
Ted Howard
Teacher
September 20, 2020
Collecting holiday greenery near Lake Wenatchee.
Mary and I taught in two different middle schools in Seattle Public Schools. We became good friends, and had many adventures over the years. (1970-present) including ski trips, Leavenworth Summer Theater, and excursions Lake Chelan, Lake Wenatchee. Such a wonderful friend, and will be missed VERY much. Mary was also close to my dogs, Hank, Gus and Zach.
Joyce Stevens
Friend
September 20, 2020
MS. WHITE WAS MY TEACHER IN 96-97 STY CLEVELAND HIGH SCHOOL. SHE WAS THE NICEST TEACHER AND WE SPENT MANY DAYS TAKING SCOUT OUR NATIVE CITY.. CHICAGO. THANK YOU..
SHERMAINE SINGLETON
Student
September 20, 2020
I met Mary when she was teaching in middle school and when I was assigned to Cleveland H.S. as assistant principal renewed that friendship. My husband and she shared the bond of both being from Chicago and there were many times when she and we were in Chicago at the same time. What a joy for us to have our own personal guide and resource for our visit.
Mary was an exceptional teacher and human being. The world has lost an angel to the streets of heaven. And I am a better administrator due to her influence and support.
Cathy Hayes
Coworker
September 20, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Ms White's passing. She was my high school teacher and remained in contact up until about a few years ago when a Christmas card I sent her was returned and the phone number I had was no longer in service. I'm grateful for the last time I was able to see her which was 5 years ago when we celebrated my son's 1st birthday. I picked her up and brought her to my house. She saw former students so it was like a reunion. She was a great teacher and a good person. I hope that she knew how much she made an impact in my life, and other students. Ryan and I will miss you. Thank you Ms White and rest in peace.
Reza Macaraeg,Cueto
Student
