Wiedlin, Mary Catherine, nee Herlihy, age 96, passed away peacefully in her Chicago home of 67 years on June 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Roy; beloved mother of Maddy, the late Mike, Julie, Monica, Barb, Marte, Jerry, Paul and Regina. Beloved grandmother of 22 and great-grandmother of 15. Mary lived life with the soul of a true optimist and opened her heart to all, most especially to her loving family. She was a NY Times crossword puzzle enthusiast, an avid Bridge and Scrabble player and a keen reader. In lieu of flowers donations to WTTW – Chicago or Catholic Charities will be appreciated. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, at 10:30 am, at St. Cornelius Church, 5430 W. Foster Avenue in Chicago. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to WTTW – Chicago, 5400 N. St. Louis, Chicago, IL 60625-4698, or online at interactive.wttw.com, or to Catholic Charities, 2050 Ballenger Ave., Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314. Arranged by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Cornelius Church
