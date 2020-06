Mary C.H. Fong (nee Healy) May 28, 2020. Cherished wife of Eric Sampson and the late Robert Fong. Loving mother of Brian and Kelan Fong. Dear sister of Jim (Karen) and Joe Healy, Maureen (Scott) Corless, Kelly Healy and Jennifer (Mark) Mahanes. Fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services will be Private. A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls 1140 West Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607 or www.mercyhome.org . Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com