Mary C.H. Fong
Mary C.H. Fong (nee Healy) May 28, 2020. Cherished wife of Eric Sampson and the late Robert Fong. Loving mother of Brian and Kelan Fong. Dear sister of Jim (Karen) and Joe Healy, Maureen (Scott) Corless, Kelly Healy and Jennifer (Mark) Mahanes. Fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services will be Private. A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls 1140 West Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607 or www.mercyhome.org. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
June 5, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Mary Fong.

May the angels lead her into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome her and take her to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
