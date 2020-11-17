1/
Mary Chadderdon
Mary Chadderdon, nee Smolik, passed away November 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Chadderdon; loving mother of Kathie and the late Steve Chadderdon; cherished grandmother of Max; dear sister of the late Otto Smolik. She is also survived by many family members who loved her and called her grandma. Mary was a volunteer for many years at the Northbrook Public Library. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation, 640 N. LaSalle, #280, Chicago, IL60654 or the charity of your choice.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
