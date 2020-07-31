Mary Charlene Sprague (née Natalie), 84, of Western Springs; beloved wife of the late Honorable Richard F. Sprague; loving mother of Stephanie (Joseph), Richard Jr (Ursula), Heather, & Timothy; doting grandmother of Michael & Nicholas; fond sister of Mark Natalie, the late Dorothy (Mesch), & the late Phyllis (Yocom); loving aunt to many. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St John of the Cross Church and the Western Springs Garden Club. Visitation 3 to 8pm on Sunday, August 2 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Funeral Mass 11am Monday, August 3 at St. John of the Cross Church. Those attending Mass must preregister at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-mary
. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com