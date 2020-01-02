Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church
733 S. Ashland
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church
733 S. Ashland
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mary Chrisos Obituary
Mary Chrisos, nee Maheras, age 84, formerly of Palatine, IL, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 in San Diego, Ca. Loving mother of Patrice (Ulises) Benitez and Dana (Scott) Harris. Cherished grandmother (Yiayia) of Anthony Garcia, Maria (Frank) Gardiner, Sophia and Andrew Mazis, Christina and Gianna Garcia, and Sinai Benitez Dearest great-grandmother of Knox. Dear sister of Bess (Lucas) Michas and the late Strat Maheras. Beloved aunt to Melanie and Katie Maheras and Mariana and Anthea Michas., cousin, and friend to many. Visitation Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, 9:30 am at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church, 733 S. Ashland, Chicago until time of Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020
