Mary Christine Johnson, 73, of Littleton, Colorado, known to all as Stina, died at The Denver Hospice in Colorado on November 28, 2019. After suffering with cancer and heart disease, she was finally at peace, with her sister Kathey and niece Colleen holding her hands. She died on the evening of Thanksgiving, at a time when all who knew her were giving thanks and raising a glass to the joy she brought to everyone's life.
Born in Elgin, Illinois on July 25, 1946, Stina was the daughter of the late Catherine Lord and Frederick Farman Johnson. She was preceded in death by her sisters Carroll Mahoney (Bill), and Ann Dougan (Dave) and brother Frederick Farman Johnson Jr. (Pam). She is survived by her sister Joan Kathleen Fleming (Mike), nieces and nephews Erin Mahoney Alderfer (Dave), Kevin Mahoney (Kate), Megan Mahoney, Sheila Mahoney Startup (Mike), Nora Mahoney Petchkofski (Mark), Colleen Fleming, Danny Fleming, Molly Dougan Wall (Dan), Jenni Dougan, Fred Johnson (Lindsay), Ashley Johnson Trottier (Brian), Margaret Hiss and Daniel Hiss, and their families.
Stina graduated from Loyola University Chicago with a bachelor's degree in nursing. She worked at Cook County Hospital in Chicago and St. Francis Hospital in Evanston before taking time off to care for her parents. After a 25-year leave, she took a six-month intensive review course in nursing and restarted her career at Centegra Hospital in Woodstock, Illinois in the Skilled Nursing Unit. She moved to Littleton, Colorado in 2012.
Stina was known and loved for her sense of humor, wry wit and easy-going manner. A child of the '60s, she loved all kinds of music, from singing along with Simon and Garfunkel to playing Scott Joplin on piano. She also loved to travel and play golf, and was in bowling leagues in Crystal Lake and Colorado. Her cat, Cleo, was the light of her life. She lovingly tended to the gardens, grounds and birds in Crystal Lake, providing a home that was known to friends and family for great fun and grand parties as well as peace and comfort.
One of Stina's great passions was genealogy. Long before the internet and DNA testing, she was tracing her ancestors back hundreds of years, and has a treasure trove of old family photos and documents.
Stina will be remembered for her patience and love for all, and the kindness she showed day in and day out. Her Catholic faith brought her hope and solace, which she shared with those around her.
Celebration of Life Services will take place in Colorado in April, 2020. Stina's cremains will be inurned at The Cremation Gardens at Rocky Mountain Memorial Park County Line Road, Centennial, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Denver Hospice, 501 S. Cherry Street, Suite 700, Denver, Colorado 80246, thedenverhospice.org, or Dumb Friends League, 2080 S. Quebec Street, Denver, Colorado, 80231-3298, ddfl.org/match.
