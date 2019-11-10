|
|
Mary Ciangi, nee Albano.
Beloved Wife of the late Anthony M. Ciangi Sr.; loving mother of Diane Ciangi, Anthony (Mary Martin) Ciangi Jr. and Karen Harris; cherished grandmother of Anthony (Lori) Villasenor and Patrick Harris; dear great grandmother of T.J. Villasenor and Braxton Villasenor; fond sister of Phyllis (the late Jim) Arquilla and eleven other brothers and sisters that proceeded her in death; dear aunt of many.
Family and friends are to gather for the visitation on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). And Wednesday from 8:45 A.M. until time of prayers 10:00 A.M. Proceeding to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 819 N 16th Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160. For Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. Please visit Mary's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign her guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019