Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
(708) 449-5300
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
8:45 AM - 10:00 AM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
819 N 16th Ave
Melrose Park, IL
Mary Ciangi


1923 - 2019
Mary Ciangi Obituary
Mary Ciangi, nee Albano.

Beloved Wife of the late Anthony M. Ciangi Sr.; loving mother of Diane Ciangi, Anthony (Mary Martin) Ciangi Jr. and Karen Harris; cherished grandmother of Anthony (Lori) Villasenor and Patrick Harris; dear great grandmother of T.J. Villasenor and Braxton Villasenor; fond sister of Phyllis (the late Jim) Arquilla and eleven other brothers and sisters that proceeded her in death; dear aunt of many.

Family and friends are to gather for the visitation on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). And Wednesday from 8:45 A.M. until time of prayers 10:00 A.M. Proceeding to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 819 N 16th Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160. For Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. Please visit Mary's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign her guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
