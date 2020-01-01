Home

The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Mary Cicero nee Verri; age 87; Loving wife of Charles for 61 years; Loving mother of Peter, Carolyn and Chuck; Loving sister of the late Sam, the late Frank, the late Gus and the late Vicky; Dear aunt of many. Visitation Thursday 3:00 - 8:00 pm and Friday 8:00 am until time of funeral, 9:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020
