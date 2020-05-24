Mary Claire Meyer Smits, born July 4, 1926 in Chicago, IL, died May 16, 2020. Mary Claire, called Claire within the family, grew up in St. Timothy Parish on the northwest side of Chicago. Sometime after graduating from Mundelein College, she lived and worked in Paris, France. The major part of her professional career was as a civilian employee at the Headquarters of the US European Command near Stuttgart, Germany. Her specialty was the Budget, During weekends and vacations she enjoyed visiting Cathedrals, galleries, and boutiques. She hosted and guided many family members as they came to visit Europe. Another favorite past time was as a pilot. She was a avid member of an American flying club in Germany. After she retired, she returned to Chicago and maintained a keen interest in foreign affairs. She became an active member of the Chicago Council on Foreign Relations. She took enrichment courses at Northwestern University. She loved operas at the Lyric Opera House as well as plays and musical events. Claire was preceded in death by her parents, the late Dr. Joseph Leo Meyer and Mary Hebenstreit Meyer, and her late husband Andre Smits. She was sister of the late Dr. Kenneth Karl Meyer, sister-in-law of Alice Albro Meyer, sister of the late Rosemarie Meyer, sister of the late Dr. JosephEugene Meyer, sister-in-law of Dr. Joan Brennan Meyer, sister of Helen Ann Meyer, and sister of Rev. James Allan Meyer, M.D. Claire was a loving, caring, and generous aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to the covid-19 pandemic a private funeral at St. Timothy Parish will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later time. You may leave condolences and memories at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 773-736-3833 for more information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.