Mary "Mae" Coleman nee Arp. 107 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Coleman. Loving mother of Terrance (Carol) Coleman & the late Denise & John Humphrey. Cherished grandmother of John (Anne), Danielle (Paul), Rebecca, Deborah, Nicole (Otto) & Jerrod (Melissa). Proud great grandmother of 14 & great-great grandmother of 2. Dear sister of Geraldine Heedt, Joan Dwyer & preceded in death by 8 other brothers & sisters. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 9:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Germaine Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy, 3659 W. 99th St. Chicago, IL 60655 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019