Mary Colette O. Pollock, neé O'Malley, 91, passed away at home on March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Pollock. Loving mother of Leslie (Tom) Kennedy and Nan (Julian) Griffiths. Adoring grandmother of Courtney Kennedy, Charlotte and Lillian Griffiths, and nieces and nephews. She was the former President of The Children's Home and Aid Society of Illinois, former President of The Illinois Club for Catholic Women, a Trustee of Dominican University, a Board Member of USO of Illinois and The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, 355 E Erie Street, Chicago IL 60611. A visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1107 N Orleans Street, Chicago, IL 60610 on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 9-10am, Mass of Christian Burial held at 10am. Interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Evanston. For additional information contact Drake and Son Funeral Home, 773-561-6874. Drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019