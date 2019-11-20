|
|
Mary D. Eastman, 99, of Elmhurst. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Anne Dunham; loving wife of the late Lloyd; loving mother of Patrick (Kaaren) Eastman and the late Mary Sue (survived by Donald) McCallum; proud grandmother of 10; honored great grandmother of 13. Mary was employed by Argonne National Laboratory working in the Reactor Engineering Division…and over that time they were working on the Naval Reactor Project which spawned the Atomic Submarine "Nautilus". In May of 2016 Mary received "The Community Service Award" (Lifetime Achievement Award) from the city of Elmhurst for Volunteerism over the 5 decades of service to the area and community. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019. Private Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated for the General Federation of Women's Clubs, 1734 N. Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20036-2990 (gfwc.org) Funeral Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019