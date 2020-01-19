Home

Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
Mary Hogan
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
5316 N. Nottingham
Chicago, IL
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
5316 N. Nottingham
Chicago, IL
Mary D. Hogan


1926 - 2020
Mary D. Hogan Obituary
Mary D. "Dolores" Hogan, 93, beloved wife of the late John M.; loving mother of Patricia Brannon, William (Cherie), Elizabeth (Mike) Vitrano, and Thomas (Colleen); cherished grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; aunt to many nieces and nephews; and loving friend to many.

Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Monica Catholic Church, 5316 N. Nottingham, Chicago, IL, with a visitation beginning at 10 AM until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . For info 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
