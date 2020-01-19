|
Mary D. "Dolores" Hogan, 93, beloved wife of the late John M.; loving mother of Patricia Brannon, William (Cherie), Elizabeth (Mike) Vitrano, and Thomas (Colleen); cherished grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; aunt to many nieces and nephews; and loving friend to many.
Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Monica Catholic Church, 5316 N. Nottingham, Chicago, IL, with a visitation beginning at 10 AM until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . For info 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020