Native of Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland; Cherished daughter of the late Martin and Mary; Loving sister of the late Patrick McCormick, Nora (late Michael) Hanafin, Ann (late Maurice) Flynn, and Margaret McCormick, Beloved aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; Longtime employee of Harris Bank; Former parishioner of St. Bruno and St. Rita; Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass, 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131 Street, Orland Park; Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
