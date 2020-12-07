1/
Mary D. Novak
A life long resident of Bridgeport, Mary, 95; was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Antonia Vitkovic and her beloved husband of 66 years Theodore "Ted" Novak. A loving Mother, she is survived by sons Lance Novak of Hiawassee, GA and Wayne (Misako) Novak of Parkersburg, WV. She leaves behind her dearest sister Ann Radivoy and nephews Ken (Mary) and Larry (Cathy) Radivoy. Cherished by many relatives, friends and neighbors she will be fondly remembered. Mass of Christian Burial December 9 at 11:00AM will be celebrated by Fr. Thomas Botheroyd at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2859 S. Throop St., Chicago, IL. Private Internment at Resurrection Cemetery . (773)927-6424 www.pomierskifuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

December 4, 2020
Carol Schirado
December 4, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
December 4, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Corinthians 2:16,17
D T
