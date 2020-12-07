A life long resident of Bridgeport, Mary, 95; was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Antonia Vitkovic and her beloved husband of 66 years Theodore "Ted" Novak. A loving Mother, she is survived by sons Lance Novak of Hiawassee, GA and Wayne (Misako) Novak of Parkersburg, WV. She leaves behind her dearest sister Ann Radivoy and nephews Ken (Mary) and Larry (Cathy) Radivoy. Cherished by many relatives, friends and neighbors she will be fondly remembered. Mass of Christian Burial December 9 at 11:00AM will be celebrated by Fr. Thomas Botheroyd at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2859 S. Throop St., Chicago, IL. Private Internment at Resurrection Cemetery . (773)927-6424 www.pomierskifuneralhome.com