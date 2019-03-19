Mary D. Paulsen Hoffing, beloved wife of Lee Hoffing, aged 76, died on March 17, 2019, in Barrington, IL. She was born in Chicago, IL on August 7, 1942. Mary was a loving and devoted mother to her four children, Mary J. Paulsen (Gerst), Carolynne A. Paulsen (Weisenthal), Edwin F. Paulsen and Norbert J. Paulsen, and a wonderful fun-loving grandmother. Some of her interests include painting, playing the piano, singing, dancing, and gardening. In 1980, Mary graduated Northern Illinois University College of Law, and practiced family law in Chicago. In 1985, Mary married Lee B. Hoffing of Chicago, IL and became a loving stepmother to Lee's three children, William Hoffing, Ellen Hoffing (Chrzan) and Susan Hoffing (Hornby), and a loving grandmother to their children. Mary and Lee celebrated their 34th anniversary in December. Mary, a devout Catholic, volunteered extensively at St. Anne's Parrish in Barrington, IL, and served as Director of Human Concerns for more than a decade, and was a member of the choir. Mary is survived by her husband, her three brothers, her children, her grandchildren and great-granddaughters. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 am at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 Ela St., Barrington, IL. The family will greet friends at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St., Barrington, IL 60010 on Thursday, March 21 from 4 pm to 8 pm, and again one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mary's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411, online condolences, www.davenportfamily.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary