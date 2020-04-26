Home

Mary D. Philbin Obituary
Mary Duggan Philbin, age 97, of Oak Park; beloved wife of the late John F.; loving mother of Mimi (Dave) Carlson, Marianne (Lloyd Sachs) Philbin, John (Gail) Philbin, Joseph (Cindy) Philbin, Madeleine Philbin, Meg (Marcus) McKinley and James (Margo) Philbin; cherished grandmother of 13; dear sister of the late John B. "Jack" Duggan and Rev. Joseph E. "Bud" Duggan; fond aunt and great-aunt of many. Before raising her family, Mary was a stewardess with United Airlines from 1943-53, and was appointed the first female Chief of Stewardess Service in Chicago in 1951. She and her husband John were actively involved for many years with the Cana Conference and the Christian Family Movement. Private interment was held in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Edmund Church, http://www.stedmund.org/ or Little Sisters of the Poor - St.Mary's Home, http://www.littlesistersofthepoorchicago.org/donate-to-st-marys-home/. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
