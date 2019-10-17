|
Mary "Delores" Dorman nee Jann beloved wife of the late Robert J. Dorman; loving mother of Robert J. (Maureen) Dorman Jr., Julie (Bob) Bowen, Mary Beth Dorman, Joe (Tiffany) Dorman, Joan (George) Crosse and James (Josune) Dorman; devoted grandmother of Kristina (Craig) Leslie, Howard, Ashley, Rebecca, Kathryn (Will) Ryan, Bobby (Ashley), Drew (Natty), Hunter, Brittany, Matthew, Isabel, Sofia, Victoria and the late Beth Ann; cherished great grandmother of Bobby Jr., Weston, Madison and Evelyn; a special thanks to Delores' caretaker Zofia and countless friends who made life truly enjoyable. Visitation Sunday 1-7 P.M. Funeral Monday 10:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St Linus Church Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019