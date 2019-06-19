Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mary Diane Hagn (nee Hanavan), loving wife of Thomas Francis of Naperville, both were born and raised in Buffalo, NY and lived in Tonawanda, NY for 14 years before moving to Addison, IL. Cherished mother of Kathleen Ann, Kevin Thomas and Timothy Andrew. Mother-in-law to Jennifer Lynn Hagn (nee Gamble) and Dawn Maria Hagn (nee Henkle). Devoted grandmother of Sean Patrick, Katie Lynn (Deceased 2004), and Alexandra Cassady (Kevin and Jennifer) and Brendan Patrick and Courtney Judith (Tim and Dawn). Daughter of Francis V. and Grace Hanavan (nee Ryan), step daughter to Adelle Hanavan (nee Miner), sister to Dr. Francis V. (deceased 1986) (Barbara nee Ryan) and William R. Hanavan (Marsha nee Harausz). Also many friends and relatives. A graduate of SUNY Buffalo School of Nursing was an LPN for 18 years at St. Francis Hospital in Buffalo, NY (1962), and a nurse technician for 28 years at The Wheaton Eye Clinic. Visitation Friday, June 21st 4:00pm until 8:00 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Service 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral ceremony at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 22nd at the same location. Interment will be private. A memorial service will take place in New York at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations to of Illinois at 8430 W Bryn Mawr Ave. #800 Chicago, IL 60631 would be appreciated. For more information, please call 630-355-0213. Hagn , Mary Diane 'Diane'

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
