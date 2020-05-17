Sister Mary Dionette Werner, C.S.S.F. Died May 15, 2020 in Our Lady of the Angels Convent, Chicago. IL. Beloved member of Felician Sisters Community for 70 years.



Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and the late Angela. Beloved sister of the late Stanley (the late Fenizia), the late John, the late Helen and the late Casmir. Nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines a celebration of Sister Dionette's life with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Felician Sisters' Retirement Fund, 3800 West Peterson, Chicago, IL 60659 would be appreciated. INFO 847-395-4000 Thomas K. Moore, Director.





