With profound sadness, we announce that our beloved Mary peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Ever the fighter and optimist, Mary faced her most recent diagnosis with strength and bravery. Her final weeks reflected how she lived her life: determined and yet graceful, fierce and yet tender. Born July 23, 1964, in Chicago, Mary was the beloved daughter of Mary (Burke) and the late Owen Doherty. She was the most wonderful sister to Daniel (Laurie), Michael, and Kathleen (Jeff) Wolinski; a cherished aunt of Tommy, Brian, Kara, Katie & Kelly; the loving godmother of Tommy Kearney; and an amazing niece and cousin to many. Beyond this, she was a friend to everyone she met. Her greatest joy was found in experiencing all of what life offered with her family and very dear friends. Mary graduated from Loyola University in 1991, where she received her bachelor's degree in Marketing. She went on to have an extraordinary career in Sports Marketing at Philip Morris, Gatorade, and Brand Team Partners. She will be remembered not only as a recognized leader in her field, but as a loyal and trustworthy friend and colleague whose smile possessed the power to brighten your day. Work was so much more than a job to Mary: she had a passion for the brands she marketed, and more importantly for the friendships that transcended the workplace-she was incredibly blessed by these relationships. Mary was so grateful for the care she received at Northwestern Memorial Hospital from all of the incredible doctors, nurses, and caregivers, and especially from Dr. Gradishar and Kelly Kindy, who directed her treatment during her first diagnosis six years ago and over the last 90 days. Consistent with the way she selflessly lived her life, it was Mary's desire to donate her body to medical science. Mary was an inspiration to all, and her kind spirit, infectious enthusiasm, and emotional presence made every interaction with her special. Her legacy is her generosity, kindness, warmth, passion, and love of life. There will be a Catholic mass and celebration of her life at a later date with an announcement to follow. To honor Mary's pursuit for a cure, donations may be made in her name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org). Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020