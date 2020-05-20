Mary Dolores Nocek
Mary Dolores Nocek, nee Larsen, age 92, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020, surrounded in spirit by the "six J's", Judith, John (Annette), Jerome (Lola), Jacqueline (Keith) Hook, Joseph (Barb), Jeanne (Frederick) Kaefer. Loving Busia of Anthony, Christine, Nicholas, Michelle, Nicole, Paul, Natalie, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Matthew, Jonathan, Daniel, Robert, Conor and 5 great grandchildren, Sean, Draven, Bryan, Daniel and Isabella. Preceded in death by her siblings, Arthur Larsen, Eleanor Weber, Patricia Schumer and Richard Larsen. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews and a dear friend of many. She will be dearly missed by her family, parish, and friends. Visitation will be held privately at Colonial –Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd., Marion O'Connor Friel – Funeral Director. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If friends wish, donations may be made in her memory to St. Gregory the Great Church, 5545 N. Paulina St., Chicago, Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.
May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
