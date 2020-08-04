Mary Donna Wagner, of Glen Ellyn, former educator and CCW President, Mary Queen of Heaven Parish, Elmhurst; beloved mother of Edward (Donna), Brian (Chris), Patrick (Jennifer) Wagner and Mary Elizabeth (Joe) Sebek; cherished grandmother of Megan, Kate, Claire, Alison, Lillian, Madeline and Erin Wagner and Lauren, Ella and Hope Sebek; dear sister of Robert Moorhead and aunt of JR, Erin and Amber Moorhead. Memorial Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. In lieu of COVID-19 guidelines, please note that facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing and wear a mask. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com