1/
Mary Donna Wagner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Donna Wagner, of Glen Ellyn, former educator and CCW President, Mary Queen of Heaven Parish, Elmhurst; beloved mother of Edward (Donna), Brian (Chris), Patrick (Jennifer) Wagner and Mary Elizabeth (Joe) Sebek; cherished grandmother of Megan, Kate, Claire, Alison, Lillian, Madeline and Erin Wagner and Lauren, Ella and Hope Sebek; dear sister of Robert Moorhead and aunt of JR, Erin and Amber Moorhead. Memorial Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. In lieu of COVID-19 guidelines, please note that facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing and wear a mask. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 3, 2020
We are thinking of you all. Your Mom was a wonderful and FUN lady. Glad we got to know her when we would “invite” ourselves to Sebek family functions. Mrs Wagner❤
Susan OMeara
Friend
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved