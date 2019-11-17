Home

Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
260 West Irving Park Road
Wood Dale, IL 60191
(630) 766-3232
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
260 West Irving Park Road
Wood Dale, IL 60191
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
254 North Wood dale Road
Wood Dale, IL
1924 - 2019
Mary Drufke Obituary
1924 - 2019 Mary Drufke passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019 in Pickerington Ohio where she has resided in the past 10 months. She would have rather been going to the library or museum but God had other plans.

She was born in Bellaire Ohio to the late James and Lillian (Hammond) Tierney. Survived by her children, Brian (Kathy), Ann Larson (Robert), Grandson Jim and Great-Grandsons Parker and Jaxsyn.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard (Dick) and her beloved sister Julia (Peaches) Mase-Roake. Fond Aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Family will be receiving friends on Monday, November 18th from 4-8 pm at Geils Funeral Home, 260 Irving Park Road, Wood Dale, Illinois. Funeral services Tuesday, November 19th at Holy Ghost Church, 254 North Wood dale Road, Wood Dale, Illinois for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers please celebrate the joys of senior lives with donations to: Mother Angeline McCrory Manor, 5199 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019
