Mary Dunlap (Sheedy) Doyle
Mary Dunlap Doyle nee Sheedy, age 90, of Chicago, IL and Delavan, WI. Passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020. She was born to Paul and Anna Sheedy nee Hayes. Beloved wife of the late William J. Doyle and the late Joseph A. Dunlap. Dear sister of Elizabeth (the late Paul, Jr.) Nelson, Paul (Mary Lou) Sheedy, and the late James (Gayle) Sheedy. Beloved aunt of Paul, III, Matthew, the late Elizabeth, and the late Michael Nelson; Cheryl Falbo, Paul, Jr., Donna Denniston, and Michael Sheedy; James, Paul, Morgan, and Garret Sheedy. Great aunt to 25 loving nieces and nephews. Mary was an avid reader who loved a good game of poker with her buddies, chocolate, and crossword puzzles. Mary was devoted to her family, Catholic faith, south side Irish up bringing in Visitation Parish, and had a love for summers on Delavan Lake. Mary started her career in the trust department at the First National Bank of Chicago before opening her own successful real estate business. To Mary's friends, thank you for the support, friendship, and encouragement you gave Mary. Due to COVID- 19, a Funeral Mass was held privately at St. John Fisher Church, Chicago. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. John Fisher School - Memo Line: Tuition Assistance Fund, 10200 South Washtenaw, Chicago, IL 60655 and Lakeland Animal Shelter, 3615 WI-67, Delavan, WI 53115. Info:donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
