Mary E. Calkins, nee McEnerney, 97, of Elmhurst, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on January 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Emmett for 43 years. Loving mother of Mary Lou (Sam) Maggiore, Margaret (Gerald) Sullivan, the late Francis, Kevin (Maryann Trojan), Rita (Bill) Tierney, Cecilia (the late Scott) Hawkins-Wight, Loretta (John) Tierney, and Robert (Marcy DeBiasi). Dear sister of the late Dolores (the late Peter) Mallon, the late Marge (the late Donald) Duffy, the late James (the late Ceil) McEnerney. Fond Calkins sister-in-law of 10. Caring grandmother of 25, adoring great-grandmother of 55. Visitation Monday, January 27th, from 3:00 – 9:00 PM at Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral & Cremation Center, 6467-77 N. Northwest Hwy (one block north of Devon) Chicago IL 60631. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at church for the Funeral Mass Tuesday, January 28th, at 9:30 AM, Immaculate Conception Church, 134 Arthur Street, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Procession to All Saints Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, American Diabetes Association, or HCU Homocystinuria HealthWell Foundation, would be appreciated. Info 773-774-3333.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020