83, devoted daughter of the late Ellen (nee Heneghan) and Colman Connolly; loving sister of the late Joseph (Kathleen), the late Ann (the late Thomas) Sampey and the late Eileen (the late Seamus) Scanlon; loving aunt of Colman (Kelly), Kathleen (Michael) Coen, Joseph C.P.D. (Lori) and Martin C.F.D. (Katie); great aunt of many. Visitation Wednesday from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago. Funeral Thursday, prayers at 10:00 a.m. to St. Andrew Church located at 3546 N. Paulina in Chicago for Mass at 10:30 a.m.. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Her gentle soul and kind heart will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers donations to the St. Jude Hospital would be appreciated. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019