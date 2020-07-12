Mary E. Dvorak nee Graff. Beloved wife of the late John W. Dvorak. Loving mother of Andrew Dvorak & Scott (Carolann) Dvorak. Cherished grandmother of Easton & Egan. Devoted daughter of Eileen & the late Harry Graff. Dear sister of James Graff, Richard (Kathy) Graff, Jacqueline (the late Rich) Quantz & Robert (Colette) Graff. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Friday at 11:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
708-425-0500
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 12 to Jul. 15, 2020.