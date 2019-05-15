|
Mary E. (nee Fahy) Dwyer, 88 of Prospect Heights. Beloved wife of the late Bill Dwyer; Loving mother of Nancy (Chris) Walsh. Visitation Friday, from 9:30 AM until the time of mass at 10:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Hts, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Marklund Little Angels, (Elgin Campus) 1S450 Wyatt Drive, Geneva, IL, 60134 or Good Shepherd Manor Foundation, P.O. Box 260, Momence, IL 60954. Funeral info. www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019