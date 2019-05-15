Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
411 N. Wheeling Road
Prospect Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
411 N. Wheeling Road
Prospect Heights, IL
View Map
Mary E. Dwyer Obituary
Mary E. (nee Fahy) Dwyer, 88 of Prospect Heights. Beloved wife of the late Bill Dwyer; Loving mother of Nancy (Chris) Walsh. Visitation Friday, from 9:30 AM until the time of mass at 10:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Hts, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Marklund Little Angels, (Elgin Campus) 1S450 Wyatt Drive, Geneva, IL, 60134 or Good Shepherd Manor Foundation, P.O. Box 260, Momence, IL 60954. Funeral info. www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019
