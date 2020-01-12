|
Mary E. Harland nee Eldred, January 9, 2020, age 87, late of Olympia Fields. Beloved wife of the late Donald Foster Harland. Dear mother of Susan Corbet of Palos Heights, Helen (Ron) Bell of Burr Ridge, and John Harland of Naperville. Cherished grandmother of Sean, Kyle, and Michael Corbet, Charlie and Emily Bell and Robin, Adam, Cory and Charlotte Harland. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family. Member of P.E.O. and Flossmoor Community Church. Volunteer at the Field Museum and was a world traveler. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Wednesday January 15th from 4:00 p.m. until the time of her funeral service at 8:00 p.m. Interment Carrollton Cemetery, Carrollton, IL. Memorials to Park Lawn School & Activity Center, 10833 S. LaPorte, Oak Lawn, IL 60452 or www.parklawn.com would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020