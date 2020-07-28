Mary E. Holligan of LaGrange Park, age 103. Beloved aunt of Timothy, Colleen and the late Robert (Cheri) Creighton and Maureen (Jim) Downs; cherished great-aunt of Claire (Brenden) Downs and Nora (Daniel) Davis; dear sister, aunt, cousin, coworker and friend to countless others. Mary graduated from St. Mary's College in Leavenworth, Kansas and enjoyed a long career as an executive assistant in Chicago's banking industry. At age 81, she became the Office Administrator of Connamara Systems, a role she held and loved until her passing. An extraordinary individual "Mick" was adored for her kindness, her generosity and her open heart. Services are private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.