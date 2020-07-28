1/
Mary E. Holligan
1917 - 2020
Mary E. Holligan of LaGrange Park, age 103. Beloved aunt of Timothy, Colleen and the late Robert (Cheri) Creighton and Maureen (Jim) Downs; cherished great-aunt of Claire (Brenden) Downs and Nora (Daniel) Davis; dear sister, aunt, cousin, coworker and friend to countless others. Mary graduated from St. Mary's College in Leavenworth, Kansas and enjoyed a long career as an executive assistant in Chicago's banking industry. At age 81, she became the Office Administrator of Connamara Systems, a role she held and loved until her passing. An extraordinary individual "Mick" was adored for her kindness, her generosity and her open heart. Services are private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
