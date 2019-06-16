|
|
Kunstman , Mary E. Mary E. Kunstman longtime resident of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of the late William E. Kunstman; loving mother of William (Kim) Kunstman, Michael Kunstman and Steven Kunstman; cherished grandmother of Kevin (Madison), Kyle, Anna, Matthew and Sean; great grandmother of Kennedy; dear sister of the late Catherine (Frank) Bonk; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday June 19, 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 12:30 for a 1:00 p.m. committal service at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019