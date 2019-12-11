Home

McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Ita Catholic Church
5500 N Broadway
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ita Catholic Churc
5500 N Broadway
Chicago, IL
Mary E. Love Obituary
Mary "Betty" E. Love, 77, of Mundelein, passed away peacefully December 8, 2019 with her family by her side. Betty was born in Chicago and attended Sacred Heart and St. Scholastica High School. Her career in auto leasing lasted over 40 years. She is remembered for her creative crafts and the handmade Christmas gifts she loved to share with her family. Betty was always active and loved the many friendships she built while working out at Curves. Most of all Betty cared deeply about her family and she will be greatly missed.

Betty is survived by her siblings Michael (Nancy), Carol, Joseph (Cathy) and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Love; her brother John Thomas (Chris) Love; sister Maureen Olivia (John) Keating and her aunt Mary Ann Love.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am Friday December 13th at St. Ita Catholic Church, 5500 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640 where the visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to Mass. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to . Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Libertyville (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
