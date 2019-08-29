|
|
Mary E. Mulligan, 94, of Rolling Meadows; loving wife of 61 years to the late James J., Sr.; beloved mother to Steven (Maryellen) and James J. Jr.; dear sister to Elsie Mateling-Sittner; and fond aunt to nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10 am until the 11am Funeral Mass at St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd.,Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Interment at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019