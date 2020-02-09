Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Mary Nelson
Lying in State
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
2550 Mayfair
Westchester, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
2550 Mayfair
Westchester, IL
Mary E. Nelson


1922 - 2020
Mary E. Nelson Obituary
Mary E. Nelson, nee Mellie, of Westchester, age 97½. Beloved wife of the late Nels A.; loving mother of Mark Nelson and Donna (Herb) Stride; proud grandmother of Michael (Nan) Mann; great-grandmother of Reeves; dear sister of Jean and the late Joe, Albert, James, Virginia, Rosella, Flora, Frank, Louis, Julia, Elizabeth and Margaret; fond aunt and great-aunt of many. Lying-in-State at Divine Providence Church, 2550 Mayfair, Westchester on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
